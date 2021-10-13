Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Cut to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.

XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.24 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 32,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.