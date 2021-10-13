Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Cut to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.
XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.
Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.24 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 32,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
