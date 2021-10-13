Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Stock Price Down 3%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF)’s stock price was down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 38,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 62,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

About Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF)

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. It operates through the Logistics and Light Manufacturing segments. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

