Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $47.17 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,321. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,683,000 after purchasing an additional 613,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,241,000 after acquiring an additional 692,979 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $273,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,845,000 after acquiring an additional 700,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,247,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,600,000 after acquiring an additional 319,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

