Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 361,572 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $427.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 82.58%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

