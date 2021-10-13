Financial Comparison: Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group 36.93% 22.64% 16.67%

63.7% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bridge Investment Group and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 6.71%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 1.89 $146.92 million N/A N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group $126.39 million 4.67 $38.66 million N/A N/A

Bridge Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats Bridge Investment Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.