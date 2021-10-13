Financial Review: UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) & Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Realty Income (NYSE:O) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Realty Income has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMH Properties has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Realty Income pays out 83.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UMH Properties pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years and UMH Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Realty Income and UMH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 2 5 1 2.88 UMH Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00

Realty Income presently has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.29%. UMH Properties has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.92%. Given UMH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Realty Income.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Realty Income and UMH Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $1.65 billion 16.23 $395.49 million $3.39 20.31 UMH Properties $163.61 million 6.69 $5.05 million $0.70 32.94

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than UMH Properties. Realty Income is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 20.89% 3.21% 1.73% UMH Properties 24.55% 37.04% 3.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of UMH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Realty Income beats UMH Properties on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

