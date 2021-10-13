Fintel (LON:FNTL) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) were up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 225.38 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94). Approximately 9,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 118,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.87).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 230.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.78 million and a P/E ratio of 25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63.

Get Fintel alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.