Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRMUF opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

