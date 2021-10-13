First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.89

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.89 and last traded at $71.86, with a volume of 13003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Barclays lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Get First American Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.