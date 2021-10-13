First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.36

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.36 and last traded at $48.75, with a volume of 3367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

FBNC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 121,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

