First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $20.33. 14,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,410. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.45. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 70,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.