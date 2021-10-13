First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $743.08 Million

Equities analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to report sales of $743.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $753.90 million and the lowest is $733.69 million. First Horizon posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 777.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after buying an additional 1,686,171 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Horizon by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after buying an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. 3,335,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

