First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Down 81.0% in September

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FICS opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC owned 16.45% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

