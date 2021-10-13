First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Down 81.0% in September

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ FICS opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.