First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Down 95.1% in September

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the September 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 901,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 183.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 94,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 61,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 45.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 86.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,740,000.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $81.92 and a 52-week high of $119.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.53.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

