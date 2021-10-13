First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 315.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYX opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.21. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $97.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYX. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 94.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

