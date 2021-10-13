First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 1,942.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of RNSC opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

