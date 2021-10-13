First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 1,942.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of RNSC opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.
