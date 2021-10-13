FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.02

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and traded as high as $54.00. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 163 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $71.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter.

FitLife Brands, Inc engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

