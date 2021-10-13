Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLXN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $467.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,496 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,255,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after buying an additional 179,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $12,560,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

