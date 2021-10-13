Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FTK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.42. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,840,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 156,337 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 9.1% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 11.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,387,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 144,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

