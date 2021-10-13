Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,326 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Diamondback Energy worth $287,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $114.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

