Fmr LLC Has $294.94 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,386,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,262 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $294,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $202.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

