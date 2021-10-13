Fmr LLC Has $319.38 Million Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,156 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 14.97% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $319,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PTGX. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

