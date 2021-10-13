Fmr LLC Has $327.15 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,033,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,537 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $327,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 150.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of MTN opened at $339.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.51. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.34 and a 12 month high of $353.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.