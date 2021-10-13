Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637,093 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.86% of Cummins worth $302,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.75.

CMI stock opened at $230.14 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

