Fmr LLC Makes New Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,363,810 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,298,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Range Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RRC opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

