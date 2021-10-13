Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,432,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,742 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Morphic worth $311,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morphic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.28. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The company’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Morphic news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 30,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,099.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Linde sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $266,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,908 shares of company stock worth $1,757,381. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.