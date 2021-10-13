ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ForgeRock in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

FORG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

NYSE:FORG opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. ForgeRock has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

