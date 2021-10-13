Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 386.6% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $3.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

