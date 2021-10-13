Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $44.87 on Monday. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortis by 46.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fortis by 80.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,597 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 195.1% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,264,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 835,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fortis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after purchasing an additional 719,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,067,000 after purchasing an additional 530,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

