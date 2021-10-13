Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.02% of Forward Air worth $24,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 65.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Forward Air stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

