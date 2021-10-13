Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Insider Mitchell Maiman Sells 6,000 Shares

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $12,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Mitchell Maiman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $14,220.00.
- On Thursday, August 12th, Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $15,660.00.
Shares of FORD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 39,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.94. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
