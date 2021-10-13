Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Insider Mitchell Maiman Sells 6,000 Shares

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $12,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mitchell Maiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $14,220.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $15,660.00.

Shares of FORD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 39,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.94. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

