Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.25

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 155867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £4.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

