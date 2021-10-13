Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Chris Dent Buys 300 Shares

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) insider Chris Dent acquired 300 shares of Franchise Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £399 ($521.30).

LON FRAN opened at GBX 132 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 141.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66. Franchise Brands plc has a 12-month low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £126.40 million and a P/E ratio of 33.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

