Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,313,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 488,018 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of Old Republic International worth $182,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,594,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 868,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,518,000 after purchasing an additional 709,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,665,000 after purchasing an additional 507,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 743,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after acquiring an additional 477,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

ORI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $54,532 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

