Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,023,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841,314 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.89% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $173,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $30.27.

