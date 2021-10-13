Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,397 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.54% of Repligen worth $168,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $251.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.82. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.