Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,938,134 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $233,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 636,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vistra by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 216,757 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VST. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

