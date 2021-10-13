Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,626 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $213,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $239.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.31. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.91 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

