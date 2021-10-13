Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,720 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $191,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 701.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,605,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.68 and a 52 week high of $215.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

