Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 61,184 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,954,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,184 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.58% of Alliant Energy worth $220,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

LNT opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.70. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.