Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist from $44.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,051. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

