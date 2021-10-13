Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist from $44.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,051. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
