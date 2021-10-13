Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Developments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,281.25 ($42.87).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 2,520 ($32.92) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,614.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,644.21. The firm has a market cap of £992.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a one year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

In other news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total value of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.