fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Get fuboTV alerts:

FUBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.90.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.