Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €39.00 by UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s current price.

FPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.75 ($55.00).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €31.40 ($36.94) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.90. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

