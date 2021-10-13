Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Financial Contrast

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Futu has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

21.2% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 44.47% 20.44% 2.52% UP Fintech 5.24% 9.95% 0.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Futu and UP Fintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $427.02 million 28.16 $170.96 million $1.31 63.19 UP Fintech $138.50 million 11.83 $16.07 million N/A N/A

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Futu and UP Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 2 4 0 2.67 UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33

Futu presently has a consensus price target of $194.30, suggesting a potential upside of 134.71%. UP Fintech has a consensus price target of $23.31, suggesting a potential upside of 129.62%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than UP Fintech.

Summary

Futu beats UP Fintech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

