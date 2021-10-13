FY2021 EPS Estimates for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.89 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Suisse Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.02, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

