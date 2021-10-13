FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Marvell Technology, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Marvell Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.59 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of -132.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

