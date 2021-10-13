FY2022 EPS Estimates for Outokumpu Oyj Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OUTKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.