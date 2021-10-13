FY2025 EPS Estimates for Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Raised by Analyst

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eisai in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now anticipates that the company will earn $5.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eisai’s FY2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.32. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

