GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 7.1%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shot up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $188.38 and last traded at $184.89. 55,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,797,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.68.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.20.

The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.15 and a beta of -2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.76 and a 200-day moving average of $188.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

